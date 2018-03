BRIEF-MBank Terminates Loan Agreements With Indata And Its Units

March 22 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT MBANK TERMINATED LOAN AGREEMENTS WITH COMPANY AND ITS UNITS: INDATA CITIES SA, INDATA UTILITIES SA AND POSITIVE POWER SP. Z O.O., WITH A 30-DAY NOTICE PERIOD

* BANK’S RECEIVABLES UNDER AGREEMENT FROM COMPANY AS OF MARCH 14, 2018, TOTALED 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* BANK’S RECEIVABLES UNDER AGREEMENT FROM INDATA CITIES SA AND INDATA UTILITIES SA AS OF MARCH 20, 2018, TOTALED 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* BANK’S RECEIVABLES UNDER AGREEMENT FROM POSITIVE POWER SP. Z O.O. AS OF MARCH 14, 2018, TOTALED 171,915 ZLOTYS

* SAYS IT IS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH ALL BANKS FINANCING THE COMPANY

* IT SAYS THAT IF NEGOTIATIONS ARE SUCCESSFUL, INDATA MAY REGAIN FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY AND POSSIBILITIES OF FURTHER GROWTH

* INDATA ALONG WITH INDATA CITIES SA AND INDATA UTILITIES SA FILLED FOR BANKRUPTCY ON MARCH 16

