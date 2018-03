March 22 (Reuters) - MOTORICUS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS UNIT, MOTORICUS.COM, FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY WITH LIQUIDATION OF ASSETS IN DISTRICT COURT IN WARSAW

* THE DECISION FOLLOWS THE NECESSITY TO START RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES AIMED AT IMPROVING THE COMPANY’S FINANCIAL SITUATION AND SECURING THE RIGHTS AND INTERESTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS CREDITORS

