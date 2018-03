BRIEF-Business & Decision FY Operating Loss Widens To 6.5 Million Euros

March 23 (Reuters) - BUSINESS & DECISION SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ITS FY RESULTS

* FY OPERATING LOSS 6.5 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS 0.4 MILLION EUROS

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE 11.2 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS 5.9 MILLION EUROS

* 2020 STRATEGIC PLAN AND OBJECTIVES ANNOUNCED PREVIOUSLY TO BE REVIEWED TO TAKE ACCOUNT OF NEW PERSPECTIVES, AFTER THE AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH ORANGE IN OCTOBER

* NET CASH POSITION AT END OF 2017 WAS 6.1 MILLION EUROS VS NEGATIVE POSITION OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

