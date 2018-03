March 23 (Reuters) - KINO POLSKA TV SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 15.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 123.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 113.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 21.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* INCREASE IN REVENUE HELPED BY ADDITIONAL REVENUE FROM ADVERTISEMENT ON ZOOM TV CHANNEL AND HIGHER REVENUE FROM FILMBOX CHANNELS

* EBITDA FOR 2017 DOWN 3 PCT TO 46.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

