BRIEF-Celyad FY EBIT Loss Widens to 52.9 Million Euros

March 23 (Reuters) - CELYAD:

* ANNOUNCED ITS FY RESULTS ON THURSDAY

* FY NET LOSS FOR THE YEAR 56.4 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS OF 23.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT IS LOSS OF 52.9 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS OF 25.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* CASH AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS WERE EUR 34 MILLION AT END DEC.

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL SUBLICENSING INCOME FROM STRATEGIC PARTNERS AND REASONABLE INCREASE OF OPERATING EXPENSES

* OPERATING EXPENSES IN 2018 TO BE MAINLY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

