March 23 (Reuters) - Vbare Iberian Properties SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS BOUGHT 12 FLATS AND ONE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN MADRID FOR 1.1 MILLION EUROS, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS

* EXPECTS NEW PROPERTY TO BRING NET RETURN OF ABOUT 5.90 PERCENT

Source text: bit.ly/2IIZzWm

