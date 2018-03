BRIEF- Prismi announces results of its shares offer with "Warrant PRISMI 2018-2020"

March 23 (Reuters) - Prismi SpA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY RESULTS OF THE SHARES OFFER FOR ITS CAPITAL INCREASE

* DURING OFFER PERIOD A TOTAL OF 6,898,440 OPTION RIGHTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AND THEREFORE A TOTAL OF 2,586,915 SHARES WITH “WARRANT PRISMI 2018-2020” HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 3.2 MILLION

* THE SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.24/SHARE AT A RATIO OF THREE NEW SHARES FOR EVERY EIGHT OPTION RIGHTS HELD

* A TOTAL OF 2,586,915 WARRANTS WERE ASSIGNED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)