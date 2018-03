March 23 (Reuters) - CONAFI PRESTITO SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD SIGNED THE AGREEMENT FOR THE ADMINISTRATIVE TRANSFER TO BPER BANCA OF ITS ENTIRE LOAN PORTFOLIO

* AGREEMENT LEADS TO END OF “SERVICE” ACTIVITIES

* TRANSFER IS EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 23

