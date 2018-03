March 23 (Reuters) - NETMEDIA SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT BOUGHT BACK 1 MILLION OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS UNDER SHARE BUYBACK OFFER

* ACQUIRED OWN SHARES REPRESENT 10.81% OF COMPANY’S OWN CAPITAL AND ARE TO BE REDEEMED THROUGH SHARE CAPITAL DECREASE

* CURRENTLY CO OWNS ABOUT 1 MILLION OWN SHARES REPRESENTING 10.91% OF ITS OWN CAPITAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)