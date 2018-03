March 23 (Reuters) - CUBE.ITG SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS UNIT’S, DATA TECHNO PARK SP. Z O. O. (DTP), 2.2 MILLION ZLOTY GROSS OFFER IN TENDER BY COURT OF APPEAL IN WROCLAW WAS CHOSEN MOST FAVORABLE

* OFFER IS FOR PROVIDING INFRASTRUCTURE AND OTHER IT SERVICES

* COMPANY SAID IT IS THE FIRST WIN IN TENDER FOR PUBLIC CONTRACT SINCE COURT’S DECISIONS TO OPEN REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS FOR COMPANY AND DTP

