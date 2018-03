March 23 (Reuters) - CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI SPA:

* BOARD APPROVES NEW GOVERNANCE SYSTEM

* CONFIRMS THRESHOLD OF SHARE OWNERSHIP FOR THE ADMITTANCE TO THE STATUS OF MEMBER FOR INDIVIDUALS (0.5 PCT)

* RAISES THRESHOLD FOR THE STATUS OF MEMBER FOR LEGAL ENTITIES (5 PCT) AND EXTENDS IT ALSO TO COLLECTIVE ENTITIES AND TO COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT UNDERTAKINGS

* EXCEEDING SUCH LIMIT DOES NOT PREVENT THE HOLDING OF ADDITIONAL SHARES, WITHOUT LOSING THE STATUS OF MEMBER

