BRIEF-CCC FY Net Profit At 286.9 Mln Zlotys, As Expected

March 26 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* POSTS FY NET PROFIT OF 286.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 50.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR-ON-YEAR

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 404.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 373.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR-ON-YEAR

* REPORTS FY REVENUE AT 4.19 BILLION ZLOTYS, IN LINE WITH PREVIOSLY ANNOUNCED PRELIMINARY FIGURES

* CO REPORTED PRELIM. FIGURES ON MARCH 12

* THE COMMERCIAL FLOOR SPACE OF CCC GREW BY ABOUT 80,000 SQUARED METERS YOY AND AMOUNTED TO 536,000 SQUARED METERS AS OF DEC. 31, 2017

* THE NUMBER OF STORES IN SEVENTEEN COUNTRIES REACHED 925 AS OF DEC. 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)