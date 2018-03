March 26 (Reuters) - INVESTUNITY AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY FY EXPECTED RESULT BEFORE TAXES ACCORDING TO HGB IN THE AMOUNT OF 150 TO 180 THOUSAND EUROS

* IS CONSIDERING PROPOSING TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS AT THE UPCOMING AGM AN INCREASE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF 1:2 WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS IN ORDER TO INCREASE THE COMPANY’S FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

