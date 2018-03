March 26 (Reuters) - AAT HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT IS LAUNCHING A SHARE BUYBACK FOR UP TO 1,970,721 OWN SHARES REPRESENTING 24.63% OF COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

* PROPOSED PURCHASE PRICE IS 23 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* COMPANY ITSELF WILL BUY NOT MORE THAN 797,536 OWN SHARES AND ITS UNIT, POLON, WILL BUY NOT MORE THAN 1,173,185 SHARES

* EXPECTED DATE OF TRANSACTIONS SETTLEMENT IS MARCH 29

