March 27 (Reuters) - Swissmed Prywatny Serwis Medyczny SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO APPROVE DIVESTING AN ORGANISED PART OF THE BUSINESS, RELATED TO RUNNING A FACILITY TO PROVIDE CARE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, CHRONICALLY ILL OR ELDERLY

(Gdynia Newsroom)