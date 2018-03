March 27 (Reuters) - Netmedia SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IN THE COURSE OF A SHARE BUYBACK IT BOUGHT 1 MILLION OF ITS SHARES, INCREASING ITS OWN DIRECT STAKE TO 10.91 PERCENT FROM 0.11 PERCENT

* AS A RESULT ITS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER ANDRZEJ WIERZBA INCREASED HIS INDIRECT STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 65.67 PERCENT FROM 54.87 PERCENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)