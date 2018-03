March 27 (Reuters) - CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY FOR 2018 IS EXPECTING SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER SALES THAN IN PREVIOUS YEARS DUE TO THE YEAR-ROUND DECONSOLIDATION OF HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG

* EXPECTS A GROUP RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF EUR -1.5 MILLION TO EUR -4.5 MILLION

* IS PRESENTLY ASSUMING GROUP SALES OF EUR 110 MILLION TO EUR 130 MILLION FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

