March 27 (Reuters) - NRJ GROUP SA:

* NRJ GROUP ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THE EX-DIVIDEND AND PAYMENT DATES FOR 2017 DIVIDEND

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 16 PAYMENT IN CASH OF GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE

* PAYMENT DATE: JUNE 7

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)