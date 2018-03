March 27 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ONE OF ITS BONDHOLDERS HAS DEMANDED EARLY REDEMPTION OF 40 SERIES A1 BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 40,000 ZLOTYS

* COMPANY SAID ON MARCH 21 THAT IT FAILED TO PAY INTERESTS ON SERIES A1 BONDS, WHICH WERE DUE ON MARCH 21

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)