March 28 (Reuters) - HISPANIA ACTIVOS INMOBILIARIOS SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY DECIDED TO REQUEST EXCLUSION OF UNIT BAY HOTELS & LEISURE SOCIMI FROM ALTERNATIVE STOCK MARKET MAB

* TO EXECUTE DISTRIBUTION TO HISPANIA OF ALL SHARES AND QUOTA SHARES HELD BY BAY IN ITS SUBSIDIARIES

* SAYS BAY TO CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM SPECIAL TAX REGIME OF LISTED INVESTMENT COMPANIES IN REAL ESTATE MARKET (SOCIMIS)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)