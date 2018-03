March 28(Reuters) - ONE MORE LEVEL SA (formerly Laser-Med SA):

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS DISMISSED JANUARY CISZEWSKI FROM THE POST OF CEO, EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 26

* AT THE SAME TIME IT HAS NAMED IWONA CYGAN NEW CEO, AS OF MARCH 26

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)