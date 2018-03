BRIEF-Luz Saude Completes Acquisition Of Idealmed Group

March 28 (Reuters) - LUZ SAUDE SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY COMPLETED PURCHASE OF 70 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF CAPITAL CRIATIVO HEALTHCARE II (“CCHC2”), WHICH HOLDS TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL OF: IDEALMED III, SERVICOS DE SAUDE SA, IMACENTRO – CLINICA DE IMAGIOLOGIA MEDICA DO CENTRO SA AND IDEALMED PONTE GALANTE SA

* ABOVE MENTIONED COMPANIES HOLD, RESPECTIVELY, IDEALMED UHC – UNIDADE HOSPITALAR DE COIMBRA AND FOUR OUTPATIENT CLINICS IN CITY OF COIMBRA, IN FIGUEIRA DA FOZ, POMBAL AND CANTANHEDE (“IDEALMED GROUP”)

* SAYS FROM MARCH 27 IDEALMED GROUP BECOME PART OF LUZ SAUDE GROUP

