March 28

* SAID ON TUESDAY DELISTING OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PANKL RACING SYSTEMS AG CONCLUDED SUCCESSFULLY

* KTM INDUSTRIES GROUP NOW HOLDS 98.22 %

* LAST TRADING DAY OF PANKL-SHARES: 30 MAY 2018

