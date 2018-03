March 28 (Reuters) - Auxilia SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS STARTED INITIAL TALKS WITH A COMPANY FROM INSURANCE SECTOR REGARDING MERGER, TAKEOVER BY AUXILIA, STRATEGIC ALLIANCE OR OTHER DEAL

* AT THIS STAGE A NUMBER OF SCENARIOS ARE BEING CONSIDERED, AND IT IS POSSIBLE THAT CURRENT OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE WILL BE MAINTAINED OR NO ACTIONS WILL BE TAKEN

