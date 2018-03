March 28 (Reuters) - PIERREL:

* SAID ON TUESDAY APPROVED PROPOSAL OF FINANCING AGREEMENT AMENDMENT TO BE PRESENTED TO FIN POSILLIPO

* THE FINANCING IS FOR EUR 500,000 WITH INTEREST ACCRUED AT RATE EQUAL TO THE THREE-MONTH EURIBOR PLUS 800BSP

* THE AMENDMENT PROPOSAL CONCERNS EXCLUSIVELY DEFERRAL OF THE DEADLINE FOR REPAYMENT TO JUNE 30, 2019

