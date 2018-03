March 28 (Reuters) - ZAKLADY MIESNE HENRYK KANIA SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 86,200 SERIES H BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 86.2 MILLION ZLOTYS IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

* INVESTORS COMMITTED TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 14,500 BONDS FROM NEW ISSUANCE OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 14.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, FOLLOWING THAT COMPANY PLANS TO ISSUE NEW BONDS IN MID APRIL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)