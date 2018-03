March 28 (Reuters) - PRIVATE EQUITY MANAGERS SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 5.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 47.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 44.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDS TO SPEND IN TOTAL 7.7 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2017 DIVIDEND PAYMENT BY USING 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS OF COMPANY’S SUPPLEMENTARY CAPITAL CREATED FROM UNDISTRIBUTED PROFITS FROM PREVIOUS YEARS

