March 28 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* SAYS INVESTOR ABOUT WHOM COMPANY INFORMED EARLIER THIS MONTH HAS ENDED TALKS WITH THE COMPANY

* ON MARCH 21 GETBACK SAID IT WAS IN TALKS WITH POSSIBLE FOREIGN SECTOR INVESTOR OVER POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF STAKE IN GETBACK

* TALKS WITH OTHER INVESTORS ARE IN PROGRESS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)