March 28 (Reuters) - HAWE SA

* ON TUESDAY POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) IMPOSED 700,000 ZLOTY FINE ON HAWE AND EXCLUDED COMPANY’S SHARES FROM TRADING ON MAIN MARKET OF WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) FOR INDEFINITE PERIOD

* KNF SAID THAT HAWE REPEATEDLY BREACHED ITS INFORMATION OBLIGATIONS SPECIFIED BY LAW

* TRADING IN HAWE’S SHARES HAD ALREADY BEEN SUSPENDED BY WSE ON MAY, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2GjIn8x

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)