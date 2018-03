March 28(Reuters) - XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV:

* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF 517,628 XIOR SHARES

* SHARES WERE PLACED BY ING BELGIUM NV AND DEGROOF PETERCAM AT PRICE OF 35.50 EURO PER SHARE

(Gdynia Newsroom)