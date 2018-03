March 29 (Reuters) - Murapol SA (IPO-MUP.WA):

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS UNIT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO BUY A PROPERTY IN WARSAW FOR ABOUT 16 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLANS TO BUILD ABOUT 504 APARTMENTS AT THE PROPERTY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)