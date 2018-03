March 29 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPROVED MANAGEMENT’S PROPOSAL TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 3.01 ZLOTYS PER SHARE, OR 249.8 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL

* DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID FROM 2017 NET PROFIT IN THE AMOUNT OF 175.6 MILLION ZLOTYS AND 74.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM RETAINED EARNINGS

