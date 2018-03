March 29 (Reuters) - Nireus Aquaculture:

* FY 2017 GROUP SALES EUR 206,7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 195,8 MILLION IN 2016 MARKING AN INCREASE OF 5,6 PCT.

* FY 2017 EBITDA AFTER THE EFFECT OF THE VALUATION OF BIOLOGICAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 42,2 MILLION AGAINST EUR 22,4 MILLION IN 2016

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 23.4 MLN VS EUR 10.9 MLN YEAR AGO

Source text : bit.ly/2GXhet6

