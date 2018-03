March 29 (Reuters) - AUDEN AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY MANAGEMENT BOARD HAD DECIDED TO TERMINATE THE INCLUSION OF AUDEN AG’S SHARES IN THE SEGMENT BASIC BOARD OF THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

* UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2016 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON APRIL 17, 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)