BRIEF-LDC Gives Details About Takeover Bid For Doux Group

March 29 (Reuters) - SOCIETE LDC SA:

* GIVES MORE DETAILS ABOUT TAKEOVER BID FOR DOUX GROUP

* TO MAKE INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT OF EUR 55 MLN TO BUILD NEW SLAUGHTERHOUSE SITE

* PLANS ON TAKEOVER OF 298 EMPLOYEES AND 203 LOCAL RECLASSIFICATIONS WITHIN LDC GROUP

* € 60 MILLION WILL BE INVESTED UNDER THIS PLAN

* BY 2020, AIMS TO BE EMPLOYING 250 COLLABORATORS AND HAVE A SLAUGHTER CAPACITY OF 400,000 CHICKEN A WEEK

* TO TAKE OVER PRODUCT SITE FROM QUIMPER AS WELL AS ALL ITS EMPLOYEES, MAKING INVESTMENT OF EUR 5 MLN

* FORMER SITE WOULD BE LEASED TO DOUX GROUP’S MAIN CUSTOMER, ALMUNAJEM, TODEAL WITH FROZEN GOODS ACTIVITIES FOR EXPORT

* IN EVENT OF CLOSURE OF CHANTONNAY SITE, CO PLANS TO OFFER ALL OF SITE’S EMPLOYEES POSITION ON ARRIVÉ MAÎTRE COQ

* IN VENDEE, TERRENA AND LDC HAVE SIGNED DEAL FOR TAKEOVER OF ALL ACTIVITIES AND EMPLOYEES

* ARRIVÉ MAÎTRE COQ IS SUBSIDIARY OF LDC GROUP

Source text: bit.ly/2uslNJl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)