BRIEF-Splendid Medien FY Net Loss Of EUR 3.9 Mln

March 29 (Reuters) - SPLENDID MEDIEN AG:

* FY GROUP REVENUES AT EUR 53.0 MILLION VS EUR 51.9 MILLION IN 2016

* FY EBIT AT EUR - 2.9 MILLION VS EUR -1.9 MILLION IN 2016

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 3.9 MILLION VS NET LOSS OF EUR 3.9 MILLION IN 2016

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES GROUP REVENUES OF BETWEEN EUR 53.0 MILLION TO EUR 57.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES OPERATING EBIT OF BETWEEN EUR 1.0 MILLION TO EUR 3.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES BALANCED TO SLIGHTLY POSITIVE NET RESULT

Source text - bit.ly/2E3l8gY

