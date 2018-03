BRIEF-Credit Bank Of Moscow Net Interest Margin Down At 2.9% In 2017

March 29 (Reuters) - CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW:

* FY 2017 NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.9% VS 3.3% YEAR AGO

* NIM DECREASED DUE TO A GREATER SHARE OF HIGHLY LIQUID ASSETS ON THE BANK’S BALANCE SHEET AND DECLINING INTEREST RATES IN THE RUSSIAN BANKING MARKET

* NIM AS PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS ROSE TO 4.5% COMPARED TO 4.4% IN 2016

* THE RATIO OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS (NPL 90+) INCREASED BY 0.1 PP TO 2.4%

* TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT END-2017 AT 15% VERSUS 9.4% AT END-2016

* GROSS LOAN PORTFOLIO ROSE 22.8% IN 2017 TO RUB 818.8 BLN

* COST-TO-INCOME RATIO WAS 26.8% AT END 2017 VS 24.6% YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2E4GM4g

