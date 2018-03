March 29 (Reuters) - LUXEMPART SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 366.7 MLN VS EUR 136.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED GLOBAL NET RESULT EUR 176.5 MLN VS EUR 185.7 MLN YR AGO

* NAV PER SHARE AT END DECEMBER EUR 70.08 VS EUR 62.56 YR AGO

* ESTIMATED NAV PER SHARE AT MARCH 15 IS EUR 69.12

