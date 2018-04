April 9 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG:

* SALES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF CHF 220.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT ( +8.7 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY)

* EXPECTS SALES VOLUMES IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO APPROACH CHF 850 MILLION, COMPARED TO LAST YEAR’S CHF 786 MILLION

