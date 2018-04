April 09 (Reuters) - DOGAN HOLDING:

* SAID ON FRIDAY TRANSFER OF ITS UNITS HURRIYET GAZETECILIK, DOGAN GAZETECILIK, DOGAN TV HOLDING, DOGAN INTERNET YAYINCILIGI, DOGAN DAGITIM, DOGAN HABER AJANSI, MOZAIK ILETISIM HIZMETLERI, DOGAN MEDIA INTERNATIONAL TO DEMIROREN MEDYA YATIRIMLARI COMPLETED AT TOTAL $916.0 MILLION THROUGH BARGAIN

