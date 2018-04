April 9 (Reuters) - New Venturetec AG:

* SAID ON SUNDAY EXPECTS A PROFIT IN THE RANGE OF USD 14.3 TO USD 14.8 MILLION OR USD 2.86 TO USD 2.96 PER SHARE FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2017/18

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)