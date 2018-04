April 9 (Reuters) - CAD IT:

* SAID ON FRIDAY 4.7 MLN SHARES WERE TENDERED TO QUARANTACINQUE S.R.L (THE OFFEROR) EQUAL TO 52.018% OF CAD IT SHARE CAPITAL

* SHARES WERE TENDERED FOR TOTAL EUR 24.8 MLN

* AS A RESULT, THE OFFEROR WILL OWN – IF PROVISIONAL RESULTS ARE CONFIRMED – A TOTAL OF 5.9 MLN SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 66.252% CAD IT CAPITAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)