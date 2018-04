April 9 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO SIGN LOAN DEAL FOR FINANCING COMPANY’S UNIT WITHIN AGREED TIME AS PER CURRENT REPORT 11/2018

* COMPANY SIGNED TERM-SHEET DOCUMENTS WITH FOREIGN BANK ON FEBRUARY 9 REGARDING THE LOAN

