BRIEF-Solon Eiendom: UFI To Hold 4.8 Pct In Co

April 9 (Reuters) - SOLON EIENDOM ASA:

* UFI AS SUBSCRIBED FOR 2,672,721 NEW SHARES IN SOLON AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 25.25 PER SHARE, TOTALLING ABOUT NOK 67.5 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS IN DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* BOARD RESOLVED ISSUANCE OF 2,672,721 NEW SHARES

* ISSUE WILL BE CARRIED OUT AS A PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO SECURE UFI AS AS A LONG TERM STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER IN CO

* BOARD ALSO RESOLVED TO CARRY OUT A SUBSEQUENT OFFERING TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF SHARE ISSUE, UFI AS WILL HOLD IN TOTAL 2,672,721 SHARES IN CO, REPRESENTING 4.8% SHAREHOLDING

* BOARD RESOLVED TO CARRY OUT SUBSEQUENT SHARE OFFERING OF UP TO 396,040 NEW SHARES AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE NOK 24.10

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)