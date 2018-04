LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has opened books on a dual-tranche euro-denominated bond offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign (rated B3/B-/B) has started marketing notes due April 2026 at low 5% area. Bonds due April 2030 are being marketed at 6% area.

The bookrunners are Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)