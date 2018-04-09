FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 12:11 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Egypt sets guidance for euro bond offering

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has revised pricing for a dual-tranche euro-denominated bond offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign (rated B3/B-/B) has set guidance for notes due April 2026 at 5% area. The notes were initially marketed at low 5% area.

Bonds due April 2030 are being marketed at 5.875% area. This tranche was originally marketed at 6% area.

The combined order books are over €4.7bn, evenly split.

The bookrunners are Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)

