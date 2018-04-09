Egypt sets final guidance for dual-tranche offering

LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has set final guidance for a dual-tranche bond offering that could raise up to €2bn, according to a lead.

The sovereign (rated B3/B-/B) is now marketing the notes due April 2026 at 4.75%-4.875%. After an initial low 5% area proposed pricing was earlier revised to 5% area.

The bonds due April 2030 are being marketed at 5.625%-5.75%. This tranche was originally marketed at 6% area, before pricing was revised to 5.875% area.

Both the eight and 12-year legs are set to price within the ranges.

The combined order books are over €7.2bn, evenly split.

The bookrunners are Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Alex Chambers)