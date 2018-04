April 10 (Reuters) - BANCA IFIS SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, NOMURA AND UNICREDIT TO ARRANGE INVESTOR MEETINGS TO EVALUATE THE POSSIBLE ISSUE OF A SENIOR PREFERRED UNSECURED 5-YEAR BOND IN EURO

* THE TRANSACTION WOULD BE PART OF THE 5 BILLION EURO EMTN PROGRAMME

