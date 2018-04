April 10 (Reuters) - AFONE PARTICIPATIONS SA:

* AFONE PARTICIPATIONS SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ACTIVITIES IN SECURITY

* DIVESTITED BUSINESS CONTRIBUTED 290,000 EUROS TO CONSOLIDATED RESULT OF CO IN 2017

* REVENUE OF THE DIVISION WAS 6.7 MLN EUROS IN 2017

