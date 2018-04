BRIEF-Asseco South Eastern Europe Unit Terminates Contract

April 10 (Reuters) - ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS UNIT, ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE D.O.O., LJUBLJANA, HAS TERMINATED A CONTRACT WITH NOVA KREDITNA BANKA MARIBOR D.D.

* THE TERMINATION WILL AFFECT THE COMPANY’S Q1 OPERATING RESULT IN THE AMOUNT NOT HIGHER THAN EUR 0.7 MILLION

* THE AGREEMENT WAS FOR SALE OF CORE BANKING SOLUTION, ITS IMPLEMENTATION AND MAINTENANCE AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT SERVICES, THE COMPANY SAYS

* THE CONTRACT WAS TERMINATED DUE TO HIGHER IMPLEMENTATION COSTS THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)